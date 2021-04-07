John Dean Reynolds was born on Nov. 24, 1951, in Belleville, Kan., to Vernon Lee and Barbara Joan (Lawson) Reynolds. John was one of four children born to Vernon and Barbara.
John grew up near Cuba, and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He then attended Cloud County Community College before being drafted into the US Navy, from which he was honorably discharged in 1970.
As a young man, John learned to work hard and to take on responsibility. He was in the tank service business, and was proud to say he was a 3rd generation with Pitt Des Moines, Inc. John built many water towers in the United States. Since 1981, he worked internationally, constructing LNG tanks and oil and gas containment vessels.
John was a strong, proud and good man and he is loved and will be missed by many. He loved to be with family and friends and always was up for a good BBQ or gathering. He cared so much for his wife Deanna, and said she was home, no matter where he was working in the world, and loved her so much. They shared almost 30 years of fun, travel and adventures together. He was her rock.
John passed away on March 25, 2021, in Joplin, at the age of 69 years, 4 months and 1 day.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Barbara, and his sister Susanne Reynolds
John will be forever remembered by his wife Deanna, son Justin Reynolds and his wife Christina of Galva, Kan., daughter Jodi Reynolds of Bennington, Kan., step son Chad Novotny of Lake Lotawana, Missouri, step son Darin Novotny and his wife Shannon of Overland Park, Kan., grandchildren Tryston Young, Bailey and Levi Reynolds, Matthew and Madeleine Novotny and Gracie and Shep Kidd. He is also survived by his brother Nick Reynolds and his wife Pam of Cuba and brother Pat Reynolds and his wife Sherry of Cuba, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, a host of loving in laws and many long time friends from around the world.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville, where family and friends are invited to share their memories of John with his family from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
A celebration of John’s life will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Agenda City Cemetery with Mr. Randy Paugh officiating. Masonic Honors will be presented by the Belleville Masonic Lodge #129 A.F & A.M and Military Honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the John D. Reynolds Memorial, to benefit the PAN Foundation, the Hillcrest Alumni Association, the American Lung Association and the Masonic Lodge, and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Family and friends unable to attend the services are invited to express their condolences to the family online on John’s obituary page, on the funeral home website.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home of Belleville assisted the Reynolds family with these arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.