John Darrel Coup, age 83, passed away at the Abilene Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
He was born June 12, 1939, in Manchester, Kansas, the sixth child of Roy and Iva (Barclay) Coup. He attended several grade schools in Dickinson County and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1958.
John helped his father with farming and later owned his own farm. He helped many neighbors and local farmers and they in turn helped him in later years.
Having never married, he lived in Talmage with his parents.
Watching old westerns, bull riding and sports (especially football) on television were things John enjoyed.
John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vera Luthi and Erma Faye Yant, several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Survivors include his sisters, Jeanne Lundin of Manhattan, Patricia Goss of Melbourne, Florida, Mid Hanson of Abilene and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation is planned and burial will be in the spring with a private graveside service at the Prairie Dale Cemetery near Talmage.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Talmage Historical Society and the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo (which John thoroughly enjoyed attending). Contributions may be mailed to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
