John Dallas “J.D.” Gantenbein, 47, Abilene, KS, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020 at Abilene Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the New Trail Fellowship Church with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
J.D. was born Sept. 12, 1972, in Abilene, KS, the son of Douglas C. and Janelle (Faulkner) Gantenbein.
J.D. graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1990. After graduation, he worked for Sutherlands in Salina, KS, and worked as a custodian with the Abilene Middle School.
His last career was working circulation for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
He enjoyed collecting guns and firearms. He enjoyed his reenactment performances with the “Old Abilene Town” gunfighters. J.D. enjoyed purchasing cars. He enjoyed sports and the NFL. J.D. had a special interest in animals and was very good with all animals.
He had a sharp and keen sense of humor and wit. He will be deeply missed by his family and co-workers.
J.D. is survived by daughters Alexandria England of Hutchinson, KS, Emily Gantenbein of Abilene, KS, and Cora Lynn Champion of Salina, KS, granddaughter Hadleigh Jo England, father Doug Gantenbein of Abilene, KS, brothers Craig Gantenbein and wife Mandy of Bennington, KS, and Brad Gantenbein and wife Christina of Abilene, KS and many nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother Janelle who passed away Dec. 16, 2016.
