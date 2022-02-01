John C. Dirickson, 86, of Salina, Ks, formally of Pharr, Texas, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. He was born in Silo,
Oklahoma on September 13, 1935 to Saunie Ray Dirickson and Francis B. (Schults) Dirickson.
John graduated from Cypress/Fairbanks High School (Texas) in 1953. In October 1953 John joined the US Air Force. He specialized in missile electronics, he spent three years in Germany where he was assigned to the missiles program. While in Australia on special assignment, the Captain told John that a telegram came in that he had made E-9 Chief Master Sergeant. So after only 16 years in the Air Force, he had reached his goal. He retired 5 years later at the age of 38. He then worked for the Honeywell Corporation for 18 years before retiring.
He married Annabelle Chitwood on October 19, 1957, she preceded him in death in 2007.
John married Earline Brown (Gordine) on November 8, 2007. In 2018 they moved from Pharr, Tx to Salina, Ks to be cared for.
John was a man who loved life. He was a great storyteller. He was an avid golfer who played golf with men 20 yrs his junior.
John is survived by his wife Earline, sisters, Mary McDuffie, of Sweeny, Tx and Joy Francis Schults of The Woodlands, Tx. His step-children, Linda (Steve) Flynn of Abilene, Ks, Keenan Brown of Salina, Ks, Kim Vering of Salina, Ks, Brenda (Gary) Klingbeil of Grapevine Tx and Melissa (Eric) Calub of Coppell, Tx, and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
Preceded him in death were his parents, brothers, Houston Ray Dirickson and Elmer Roy Dirickson.
John will be buried in The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, at a later date.
The family suggests Memorials to the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Honor Flight Network. Memorial contributions can be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral home of Abilene, Ks 67410(414 NW Third St)
