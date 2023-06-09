Joel Zumbrunn

Joel R. Zumbrunn was born Dec. 22, 1986 in McPherson, the son of Dennis and Cheryl (Correll) Zumbrunn. He graduated from Chapman High School and attended Ft. Hays State University.  He passed away June 6 at his home in Junction City.

Joel started working for Central National Bank in Junction City while he was in high school. He celebrated his 19th anniversary with the bank recently. He started in IT then moved to Facilities and ATM Support. His work family was important to him.

 

