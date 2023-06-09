Joel Zumbrunn

Joel R. Zumbrunn was born Dec. 22, 1986 in McPherson, the son of Dennis and Cheryl (Correll) Zumbrunn. He graduated from Chapman High School and attended Ft. Hays State University. He passed away June 6 at his home in Junction City.
Joel started working for Central National Bank in Junction City while he was in high school. He celebrated his 19th anniversary with the bank recently. He started in IT then moved to Facilities and ATM Support. His work family was important to him.
He was an avid Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved driving the tractor and grain cart and was present at every harvest on the family farm north of Chapman.
He is survived by his loving parents Dennis and Cheryl Zumbrunn of rural Chapman, sister Alicia Kingsley and her husband Chris of Maynard, Minnesota, grandparents Dale and Eleanor Correll of Abilene, aunts Sally Nelson of Abilene, Cindy Krehbiel and her husband John of McPherson, Debbie Tasker and her husband Russ of Abilene, Sue Hite and her husband Rich of Chapman, Carolyn Gill of Lawrence, and Cindy Zumbrunn of Abilene. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Virginia Zumbrunn and his cousin Kristin Burkholder.
The family has selected cremation. Mass of Christina Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. A rosary for Joel will be 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church with the family receiving friends following. His final resting place will be in the Buckeye Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michaels Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
