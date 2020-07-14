Joe Blackman passed away July 9, 2020. We are pretty sure he is now riding his Harley Davidson or his Big Ole White Mule, Crystal, the two things he missed doing during his illness.
He was born in Pennsylvania and later moved to Arizona where he was the sole miner at the world’s richest amethyst mine in the four peaks wilderness. After digging for the stone, he backpacked it down the mountain seven miles on his back.
He hitchhiked all over the United States, making more friends and having more adventures. He rode to Sturgis on his own when he was 71 years old. He was 76 when he left us for another adventure.
He was a fine man and a great character, and he will be greatly missed. He was a strong man and endured two heartbreaks of his life – the death of his beloved son Little Joe and his sister Susan.
He leaves behind a loving family, wife Nicci of almost 47 years, a son France (Tia), a daughter Brooke, two granddaughters, brother Greg (Sandy), sister Wendy (Jim) along with nieces and nephews.
Ride safe, Joe.
Services for Joe will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph C. Blackman Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 6741. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
