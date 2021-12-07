The Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter of the life of Joan S. (Roggendorff) Wertzberger were completed on December 3, 2021, when Joan was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on September 8, 1942, in Abilene, Kansas, to Jonathan George Roggendorff and Ida M. (Nagely) Roggendorff.
Joan graduated from Abilene High School and attended Clark’s Business College before starting her business career with Southwestern Bell Telephone. She married William George Wertzberger on June 5, 1965. They lived in Gladstone, MO, Pittsburg, KS, North Kansas City, MO, and Raytown, MO, before settling in Houston, TX, for 25 years. She retired from Atlantic Group Inc. After retirement, they moved to Sun City Texas in Georgetown, TX, for 15 years before relocating to their forever home in Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, PA, 3 years ago.
Joan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill, as well as two daughters – Janelle Wertzberger (Sharon Birch) and Jannan Wertzberger Thomas (Brian Schechterle), grandsons Owen and Elias Wertzberger, brother Robert Roggendorff (Linda), and nephews Chad Roggendorff and Shae Roggendorff (Stacey).
She left close friends behind with every move and stayed in touch throughout the years. She supported her daughters’ activities and her husband’s career, was active in the church, and enjoyed hosting parties, playing cards, decorative painting, scrapbooking, and card making. Her favorite above all was fabric art in the form of quilting. She made and shared hundreds of quilts, taught classes, and belonged to several guilds and quilting bees.
She and Bill enjoyed traveling, including Saudi Arabia, Europe, South America, and 49 states. They enjoyed history, visiting all the presidential libraries and many national parks.
She and Bill are grateful for all the prayers and support received during her short journey with liver cancer. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel UCC’s music program, 124 Broadway, Hanover, PA, 17331, or Wellspring UMC’s music program, 6200 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX, 78633.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 124 Broadway, Hanover, PA, on Friday, December 10 at 10:30 a.m. Please check www.wetzelfuneralhome.com for possible livestream information (details will be updated by 9:00 a.m. Wednesday). The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, December 9, 2021, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.