Joan P. Rager died peacefully in her sleep of complications associated with a stroke on Oct. 14, 2020.
She was born in County Kerry, Ireland, on Dec. 23, 1928, the daughter of Jeremiah and Deborah Roche and was raised in Ireland as one of eleven children until she moved to England in 1949 where she met and married her husband, William E. Rager on Jan. 22, 1953. She moved to Abilene, KS, in 1955 and raised her sons Bill, Mike and Randy.
She moved to Albuquerque, NM in 2005.
She is preceded in death by her husband killed in action in Vietnam on Mar. 10, 1967, sisters Nora, Debbie, Bridie, Madgie, Eileen, Kathleen and Maureen, brothers Mike, Jerry and Tom and Don Maring, a very close friend.
Survivors include Bill Rager of Albuquerque, NM, Mike Rager of Albuquerque, NM, Randy Rager of Norwood, MN, grandchildren Jessica, Melissa, Billie Jo, Tracy, Mike, Karl, Stacia, Steph and great-grandchildren Sasha, Ginger, Katrina, Cara, William, Bryton, Kayden and Broc.
A graveside service will be at the Abilene Cemetery, on Friday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
