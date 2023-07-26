Jo Ann Royer

Jo Ann Royer

Jo Ann Royer passed away in her beloved Abilene, Kansas July 25. She was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Elmira, New York, the third daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Ruff) Wilson. Jo attended the Horseheads, New York school system where she developed many close lifetime friendships with her classmates. She was a gifted singer and was invited soloist at many events. Always active, she was a high school cheerleader and frequent visitor, often with friends, to the family lakeside cottage at Watkins Glen, New York.

After high school, Jo attended college, then chose to become a licensed cosmetologist and start raising a family. She became the proud mother of Kevin and Stacy and, early in their lives, relocated to Vine Street in Abilene. Her working years, in Abilene, saw her affiliated with the Etherington family real estate business, with both sales and office management duties, until her retirement from the work force. 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.