Jo Ann Royer passed away in her beloved Abilene, Kansas July 25. She was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Elmira, New York, the third daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Ruff) Wilson. Jo attended the Horseheads, New York school system where she developed many close lifetime friendships with her classmates. She was a gifted singer and was invited soloist at many events. Always active, she was a high school cheerleader and frequent visitor, often with friends, to the family lakeside cottage at Watkins Glen, New York.
After high school, Jo attended college, then chose to become a licensed cosmetologist and start raising a family. She became the proud mother of Kevin and Stacy and, early in their lives, relocated to Vine Street in Abilene. Her working years, in Abilene, saw her affiliated with the Etherington family real estate business, with both sales and office management duties, until her retirement from the work force.
Jo also worked to create a home on Vine Street that was welcoming to those beyond her family. Friends and neighbors frequently visited to enjoy her hospitality, her cooking and baking, and her company. Her gardening skills provided a plant-filled backyard for both conversation and consumption. She also played host and caretaker to an uncounted number of cats who happened to find their way to her yard. Many of them chose to stay for years to enjoy her brushings, feedings and her loving companionship. Jo greeted thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters over the years as she passed out Twinkies, as part of her Vine Street tradition on Halloween night.
In 1975 she and Robert H "Hank" Royer Jr. were married as he returned to Abilene with his newly minted law license. They had enjoyed a long dating relationship, but as a motivator, she declined to get married until he finished both college and law school and retired from his Topeka Police Department employment. Together they moved into their lifetime family home on Vine Street, with Kevin and Stacy. Providing for and helping both Kevin and Stacy grow to their potential then became her major focus. As finances permitted Jo ensured that each child had many growth and travel experiences.
As Kevin and Stacy "left the nest" and began their college and life experiences, Jo and Hank continued to immerse themselves, usually as a team, in both local and distant activities. Travels took them to 48 states and more than 20 different countries, but Abilene was always her favorite place.
Jo always worked to make life better for others. She spent decades as a member and officer of St John's Episcopal Church, in Abilene. She was an organizing member and 39-year volunteer and officer of the Abilene Hospice organization (now known as Hospice of Dickinson County). In 2004,the American Red Cross awarded her the "Clara Barton Humanitarian Award" in recognition of her many outreach achievements.
In 2019, Jo contracted multiple lung infections. Lengthy antibiotic treatment controlled the infections, but her lung damage was permanent, and she required oxygen assistance for the balance of her life. This impediment only slowed her down a little bit, but did take additional international travel off the table.
Family was always Jo's main love. Son, Kevin Dilmore, being based in Kansas City, with Hallmark, the past many years has allowed opportunities for regular get togethers. When Kevin's daughter, Colleen Rodriguez, and husband Guillermo, chose to move to Abilene in 2017 to both start their family and initiate their teaching careers, she was thrilled. As great-grandsons Lorenzo and Oliver joined their family, Jo was excited to be involved with their activities.
Daughter, Stacy Royer Hoyt, and husband Adam,were first based in Arizona and then Overland Park, Kansas, before employment required their relocation, with grandson, Wilson McArthur Royer Hoyt to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2011. Wherever they lived Jo was always excited to travel and visit with them. She tried to attend many of Wilson's prep school activities in Tulsa. With his TCU college degree in hand, Wilson is now attending the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in Oklahoma City.
Jo was predeceased by her parents, sister Margaret and husband Jack Withiam and sister Anna Mae and husband Carl Gunshaw. She is survived by husband, Hank Royer, son Kevin Dilmore, daughter Stacy Royer Hoyt (Adam), grandaughter Colleen Rodriguez (Guillermo), grandson Wilson McArthur Royer Hoyt, great grandsons Lorenzo and Oliver Rodriguez, nephews Jim Withiam (Bev) and Jack Withiam Jr ( Lynda), and nieces Roberta Medema (Lee), Karen Tomkins (Ivan) and Carol Scott (Jim), and their families. Maddy, Smokey, Bandit and Chase, her loving cat companions also survive her.
Jo chose to be cremated, and rather than having a traditional funeral, she wished to invite family friends to stop into the Abilene Elks Club, at a to be determined future date and time,to visit and reminisce.
Danner Funeral Home of Abilene is handling all arrangements.
