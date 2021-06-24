(Note: This obituary was inadvertently omitted in the print version of today’s Reflector-Chronicle)
Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Ebel, age 64, of Abilene, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prairiedale Cemetery near Talmage with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
Jim passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Salina Regional Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 21, 1956, in Abilene the son of Billy Paul and Emma Jean (Sparks) Ebel.
Jim worked for Alco for many years before becoming disabled. He served his country in the United States Army.
Jim enjoyed woodworking, remodeling homes, shooting pool was the Bingo Chairman calling out numbers and playing pool. He was also a member of the Elk’s and the Eagles.
He is survived by his brother Bob Ebel of Manakin Sabot, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Emma Ebel; and sisters, Cynthia Baker, Judy Luther and a brother Kevin Ebel.
Military honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the Danner Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene, PO Box 442, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
