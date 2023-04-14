Written by Jim Smart
The nicest thing about writing your own obituary is the fact that someone else can’t include all the dumb stuff you did!
I was born Feb. 18, 1935, on a farm in Republic County. My sister, Patsy, was born 18 months earlier. Our parents were Melvin and Pearl Smart, both county school teachers.
When I was six years old, we moved to Linn, Kansas, where Dad was the grade school principal. After four years in Linn, we moved to Greenleaf for a year where Dad was principal again. In 1945 we moved to Washington where our roots caught ahold, and we called Washington home from then on.
I attended Washington schools through high school. I was active in all sports, music and church. After high school, I attended KSU for six years receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1957 and a doctor’s degree in veterinary medicine in 1959.
Meanwhile, in 1954 I married the love of my life, Billie Jo Krueger. As I write this we have been married over 65 years. That was the best thing that ever happened to me. We pretty much pulled together as a team. We raised two children; Lori born in 1955, and Doug born in 1959.
After graduating from vet school, we moved to Fredonia where I practiced with Dr. Jim Porter for about six months. In January 1960 we moved to Washington, and I went into practice with Dr. Max Beam. I enjoyed the years I practiced very much with the vet. I practiced with who were not only good veterinarians, but were great people.
I served as mayor, council member for the city, and numerous positions in church. I was an active Rotarian, which has meant a lot to me.
My hobbies and interests through the years were hunting, fishing, baseball, golf and music. I had priorities in my life with my personal relationship with Jesus Christ being #1. Priority #2 was the love and association I have with all our family and friends. Priority #3 was music. I sang, and also played sax from the fourth grade until my expiration date ran out. I played in the school bands and played for dances through high school and college. I sang for many funerals, weddings, and different occasions.
All of our family, children, grand-children and great-grandchildren are especially precious to us.
I had a terrific life, and I would do the same next time, if I had the chance. My wish for the world I’m leaving is that you be good to one another.
Survived by wife Billie Jo of the home, daughter Lori Coleman of Manhattan, son Doug of Abilene, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Service will be at noon Monday, April 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington, Kansas.
