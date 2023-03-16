Jerry Wayne Newton, 55, went to be with our Lord Saturday, March 10.
Funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at Aurora Baptist Church with burial Noon Friday at Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.
Jimmy Withers will officiate.
Jerry was born Oct. 6, 1967 to Johnny and Ann Newton Graham in Dallas, Texas. He was united in marriage May 30, 1987 to Paula Whitehurst. He was a graduate of Jim Ned High School and Arlington Baptist College, also a self-employed welder in the construction industry for years. Jerry was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Clinton Newton.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Paula Newton; his sons, Kody Newton and wife Tiffany, Monty Newton, and Tyler Newton and wife Lacey; his mother, Ann Newton; his sister, Brandy Graham; five grandchildren, Averie, Bexlie, Skye, Kave, and Koen; numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
