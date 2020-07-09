Jerry Robert Isaacs, 90, of Hudson, was called home to Heaven on July 4, 2020, at the Hudson Hospital after a short battle with a rare infection. Jerry trusted Christ as his Savior as a young person and served the Lord the rest of his life.
Jerry was born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Stanley, WI, to parents Jerry W. and Bessie (Robertson) Isaacs. He was raised in Stanley and graduated from Stanley High School in 1948.
He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Math and Science. While at college, Jerry began more than 40 years of service with the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Army Reserve.
He was called up to active duty with the National Guard in 1961 during the Cold War and retired from the Army Reserves at the rank of Captain in 1990.
Jerry was united in marriage to Carol Soderberg on August 14, 1952, in Stanley, WI. The couple was blessed with four children and made their home in Chetek, WI.
Jerry taught chemistry and physics at Chetek High School, as well as earning a Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota. He became the high school principal in 1958 and the superintendent of schools in 1967.
His education and job prospects brought the family to Hudson, WI. Being a lifelong learner, Jerry completed a PhD in Educational Administration from the University of Minnesota. He took a job as an assistant dean with Normandale Community College, and then became the Dean of Instruction at Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights. His last position was as Director of Academic Affairs for the Minnesota Community College System.
Jerry would list his finest accomplishments in life as his family and his church. He truly loved and adored his family, and relished spending time and having fun with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry and Carol were founding members of Bible Baptist Church which initially met in their home.
He and Carol continued to watch the church grow and were very involved with the ministry. Jerry enjoyed woodworking and made cabinets, furniture, and many other items, including the Cross at the Bible Baptist Church, in his shop.
Jerry will remain in the hearts of his children, Mary (Daniel) Stertz of Hudson, Paula (John) Herbert of Abilene, KS, Karen (Mark) Montgomery of Pittsburgh, PA, and Loren (Deborah) Isaacs of Coon Rapids, MN, 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Virginia Isaacs of Eau Claire, WI, and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his parents, sister May (John) Biederman and brothers John Isaacs, A. Virgil (Frances) Isaacs, and Earl (Shirley) Isaacs.
A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Bible Baptist Church, 545 6th St. N, North Hudson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and one hour prior to the service on Friday, all at the Bible Baptist Church in North Hudson. Interment is at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks are encouraged for all in attendance. Memorials preferred to Bible Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
