Jerry Merl Hill of Marina Del Rey, California, passed away November 16, 2020 from complications of an accident.
Jerry was born in Abilene, Kansas, on November 15, 1942. Jerry graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. He completed his undergraduate studies at Kansas State University, graduating in 1964 and graduating with a law degree from the University of Missouri in 1966.
Jerry moved to California in 1966 after graduation, becoming the youngest deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County ever at that time, and later a partner at Cox, Castle, Nicholson. He then formed Barash and Hill as a trial and contract attorney, retiring in 2001.
Jerry’s passion was sailing and, as a member of the California Yacht Club, was recognized for his success in racing on the cover of Yachting Magazine.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Doris Edith Hill and Harvey Merle Hill, second wife Joan Hill and very special friend Patricia Moore.
Jerry is survived by his first wife Kathryn Brewer, daughter Sheri Hill, son-in-law Mike, and aunt Ellen Clark.
In memory of Jerry, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedars-Sinai. Memorial. Gifts can be made online or mailed to Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, Ca., 90048.
At Jerry’s request, no services will be held.
