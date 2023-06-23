Jerry Ginder

Jerry J. Ginder, 63, Enterprise, died June 12. He was born in Abilene to Lorene Clark and Jack Ginder. Jerry graduated from Abilene High School in 1978.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Tony Ginder.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Ginder; two daughters, Marlene Rose Ginder and Mellonie Dawnyell Ginder; brother-in-law, Wayne John Unkel; sister-in-law, Lisa Ann Davis.
He was a firefighter in the Enterprise and Chapman communities. He worked in animal control. He worked at MidCo Plastics. All for many years. He was a quiet man. But loved to help others and to be with friends. He enjoyed going to community meals.
A memorial service will be held July 9 at 2 p.m. at the Enterprise Academy. Inurnment will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Enterprise. Memorial contributions can be made to the Enterprise Academy.
