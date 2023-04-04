Jerry Batchelder, devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, March 30. He was born in Abilene January 5, 1937, the oldest child of Dr. G. L. and Ethyle (Epley) Batchelder. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1955, attended Washburn University on a football scholarship, and fell into an Air Force ROTC opportunity there.
He started courting Marla Jo Carlile in Abilene when she was only 14 and finally convinced her to marry him (it didn’t take much). They were united forever June 28, 1959.
Jerry and Marla Jo’s married life started in the Air Force. During this time, they were blessed with two children, Jerry earned his Wings, became a B-52 pilot, and they were stationed at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, Michigan. Jerry was on Alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was one of the first crews launched in preparation for strikes on Russia. Jerry separated from the Air Force in 1966, was hired by Continental Airlines, and moved the family to Colorado, where they stayed until 1982. After the kids were grown and gone, he and Marla Jo moved to Guam. He flew there for a of couple years, but decided to leave Continental after 18 great years.
Jerry and Marla Jo moved back to Abilene “for a few years” in 1985 to care for MJ’s aging parents. However, they realized no home could provide the comfort, joy, and pride they found in Abilene, so excluding a few summers in the Rocky Mountains and trips to visit family and friends, they remained in Dickinson County.
Life was a glorious journey for Jerry, and he was so fortunate to have made extraordinary friends throughout it. He adored them all and treated them like family. He was a “giver” – kind, considerate, and humble - and always prioritized others' needs ahead of his desires. He had a great sense of humor, would offer a beer to anyone who would drink one with him, and found no greater joy than when he was helping others. He was also tough as nails and could not tolerate rude or inconsiderate behavior. He was an incredible role model for all and was enthralled with his grandsons and great-grandchildren.
He loved all types of competition and spent countless hours watching sporting events, cheering for his Jayhawks and Broncos, and enjoyed car racing, especially NASCAR. He could get a car cleaner than anybody in town, enjoyed putting a glossy shine on shoes that never seemed to fade and loved his many K-9 companions.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marlo Jo’s parents Hilda and Eugene Carlile and his brother John. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marla Jo. Two children, son Bret and his wife Connie, and daughter Leslie Jo. Two grandsons and their families, including his wonderful great-grandchildren – Jerry, Katie, and Olivia of San Diego, California, and Thomas, Leigh Anne, and Rowan of Norfolk, Virginia.
Jerry’s funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5 at St John’s Episcopal Church in Abilene. His ashes will be interred in the St John’s Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Abilene Hospice, Abilene Public Library or Meals on Wheels in memory of Jerry Batchelder. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
We are all better for having known Jerry Batchelder.
