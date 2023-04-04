Jerry Batchelder

Jerry Batchelder, devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, March 30. He was born in Abilene January 5, 1937, the oldest child of Dr. G. L. and Ethyle (Epley) Batchelder. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1955, attended Washburn University on a football scholarship, and fell into an Air Force ROTC opportunity there.

He started courting Marla Jo Carlile in Abilene when she was only 14 and finally convinced her to marry him (it didn’t take much). They were united forever June 28, 1959.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.