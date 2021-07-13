Jeremy Kinderknecht, 45, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his family after a 1.5 year fight with cancer.
Jeremy was born May 7, 1976. Growing up Jeremy was one of a kind. If you knew him, you definitely have a story to tell. He loved building things from a young age. He continued to build his entire life.
Jeremy never had plans; he only used his vision. He traveled all over the United States building beautiful structures for people. Right before he was diagnosed with cancer, he finished building a beautiful home for his family.
He lived by never giving up or backing down. All he wanted in life was to protect and provide for his family, which was everything to him.
Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Jami; three amazing kids, Miriah, Jerzie and Eastyn; dad, Mark Kinderknecht (Penny); mom, Linda Patrick (Rhea); mother-in-law, Judy Piercy (Keith Teasley); brother-in-law, Craig Piercy (Melissa); sisters, Tracy Kinderknecht, Rani Kinderknecht; brother, Paul Kinderknecht (Sara); grandmother, Noni; nieces and nephews; Koltyn, Kyler, Kasyn, Kytsyn, Graci, Knox, Darion, Braden, Chevale, Jakx, Julian, Zeya; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Jami and the kids would like to thank everyone at Tammy Walker and the fourth floor nurses at SRHC for always being awesome to him. A very special thank you to his cousin Trinket Kinderknecht for going above and beyond taking care of him and also a special thank you to Jamie Snow who was his hospice nurse that helped in so many ways.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorials to Tammy Walker Cancer Center or Kindred Hospice.
