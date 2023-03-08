Jennie Ruth Anderes, age 100, of Hope, passed away Friday, March 3 at Village Manor in Abilene.
Jennie Ruth Anderes, age 100, of Hope, passed away Friday, March 3 at Village Manor in Abilene.
She was born Jan. 4, 1923 in Cheney, the daughter of Harry and Josie (Potts) Rediker.
On Nov. 19, 1945 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo, she married Edwin Paul Anderes. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Jennie was a homemaker and a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Columba Altar Society, Dayton Circle, Elks Club and Jolly Mixers. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery and loved to be out working in the yard.
She is survived by two sons, Bob Anderes and wife Patti of Hope and Richard Anderes of Hope; one daughter, Joyce Elburn of Abilene; six grandchildren, Jeff Anderes (Diane Pickering), Jennifer Dockins (Eric), Lori Hunter (Sam), Robert Falconio (Tara), Jarred Anderes (Jenny) and Nathan Anderes (Tracy), and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gene Anderes; one brother, Harry Rediker, Jr. and one great grandson, Baby Boy Anderes.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 10 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, south of Elmo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church or Dickinson County Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, Riley, Kansas 6653 and Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.apfunerals.com and www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
