Jeff Doyle, 56, of Abilene passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born March 27, 1964, in Wichita, Kan., to Rich and Marty (Broyles) Doyle. Jeff grew up in Tulsa, Okla., before moving to Kansas and graduating from Mankato High in 1982. He later went on and earned his RN degree at Cloud County Community College, graduating in 1990.
On July 29, 1995, he was united in marriage to Janette Doyle. She preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2016.
Jeff devoted most of his life to nursing, sharing the passion with his beloved mother and wife. Although he was stubborn as all get out, he was full of life with a heart of gold. Early on he enjoyed racing quarter midgets with his sister. He loved bowling, golfing, fishing, antiquing with his dad, traveling, riding his Harley, cheering on Kansas State football and tailgating with the Bleacher Creatures. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends dearly, especially showing off his grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his dad, Rich Doyle of Concordia. His children, Amber Doyle (Joey Irsik) of Topeka, Kan.; Stephanie Downie (Derrick) of Concordia; Heather Hadenfeldt (Jamie) of Cairo, Neb.; Seth Nonamaker of Beatrice, Neb.; Sean Nonamaker (Natalie) of Yamhill, Ore.; Michelle Bombardier (Bryan) of Concordia; Maria Morris (Troy) of Emporia. One sister, Deb Willis of Savannah, Ga.. Grandchildren, Lincoln, Clayton, Abby, Addy, Jax, Knox, Elle and Pearl; and father-in-law, John Bergman.
He was preceded in death by his mom Marty Doyle; wife Janette Doyle; brother-in-law Larry Willis; mother-in-law Alberta Bergman; and sister-in-law Judy Wagoner.
Memorial service for Jeff will be a 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Jeff Doyle Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
