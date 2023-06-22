Jeff Coulson was born Sept. 9, 1961 in Clay Center, Kansas, to Clayton and Marjorie (Reilly) Coulson. He graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1979. He then graduated from Beloit Vo-Tech with a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1981.
Jeff met the love of his life, Sandy Goure at the Dairy Queen in Clay Center in 1980. They were blessed with two sons, Matthew in 1990 and Ryan in 1994.
Jeff’s passion for equipment repair and service began at an early age working with his father and grandfather on the family farm near Industry. This led to his long career including Porter Equipment, Hauserman Farms, Fager Repair and Foley Equipment. After working with Tim Jaderborg for many years at Foley Equipment, they founded Dozer Doctors heavy equipment repair in 2010. Since then, he had the privilege to work with many customers who became dear friends. Jeff was also a lifelong farmer, raising crops and cattle on his family’s farm.
Jeff lived to serve others. He devoted countless hours to the Industry Church, Dickinson County Rural Water District #1 and was especially proud to be a volunteer fireman for the Longford Rural Fire Department. Jeff was also a proud 4-H and FFA dad while raising his two sons.
Jeff was a much-loved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, usually shown by the twinkle in his eyes and his mustache twitching over a mischievous grin. He was considered the kid and animal whisperer. Jeff loved being home on the farm, tinkering on his never-ending list of projects, reading, and most importantly to him being “Poppa” to his grandkids Eli, Tyrell, Paige, and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Edna Coulson, Thomas and Ethel Reilly, and his father-in-law Raymond Goure.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; parents Clayton and Marjorie; children Matthew and wife Becky and their children Eli, Tyrell, and Emma, Ryan and wife Caitlin and their daughter Paige; sister Janet Coulson; “bonus sons” John Rodgers, Seth Stout, and Max Wischer; mother-in-law Verna Rae Wright; sister-in-law Debbie Rethman and husband David; Nephew Cody Rethman and wife Stacy and their children Mia and Wyatt; Niece Kylie Rethman and Fiancé Nick Thompson; and his pallbearers who were like brothers to him.
Jeff went to be with Jesus June 19 while doing the work he loved. He was a terrific man that will be dearly missed by his family, friends and the communities that he gave so much to. Services to honor his life will be 10:30 a.m., Friday June 23 at the Abilene Community Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Athelstane Cemetery in Clay County. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Abilene Community Bible Church. Family suggests memorials be given to the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation or to the Longford Rural Fire Department/Industry. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene ,Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
