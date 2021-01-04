Jeaneen Taplin age 84 of Abilene, Kan., passed away at KU Med Center in Kansas City on Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Hutchinson, Kan. to L.V. and Marie Durflinger O’Hara. She was raised in the family Grocery and Mercantile Co. in Partridge, Kan. She began running the cash register at the age of 10 years old.
She began as a church organist at the age of 14. She continued as a church organist for the next 55 years in Ogden, Clay Center, Riley and Abilene, Kan. She graduated from Partridge, Kan. High School Class of 1954 and graduated from Hutchinson Junior College with a major in music and speech. She attended Wichita State University, Kansas State University and earned a degree as dietary technician.
Jeaneen was past state president of the Rebekah Assembly in 1986 and 2015. She was a member of Chapman Rebekah Lodge #645, Grand ladies encampment, Augusta #23 where she was past state president and a past state president of Department Association LAPM. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Abilene; Abilene Christian Women, Mamie Damie Red Hat Club, Solomon Christian Women, Abilene Adeline’s and Abilene Eagles Auxiliary # 2934.
She married Gail Taplin on Jan. 1, 1956. They are the parents of Tom (Patty) of Abilene, Mike (Sharon) of Longford, Tim (Molly) Taplin of Britt, Iowa, and Debbie (Don) Girard of Omaha, Nebraska. 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gail H. Taplin, her parents, sister Naomi Stiggins, and brothers Robert O’Hara, Freddy Jo Weaver.
There will be a celebration of life at First Christian Church in Abilene, Kan., on May 29, 2021. There will be a private family graveside service at Abilene Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Rebekah Assembly Scholarship, and left at the Celebration of life.
