Jason R. Zook, 96, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Salina. He was born April 24, 1924 in Abilene, Kansas, to Bruce and Susan Zook.
He attended Chapman High School. On April 8, 1948 he married Nellie Switzer Zook. Most of their married life was spent north of Abilene where they farmed. He also worked at Abilene Middle School after retiring from farming.
He was a member of the Abilene Brethren In Christ Church.
Jason was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Nellie, grandson Christopher Rosendahl, and siblings Bert, Clyde and Eunice.
He is survived by his sister Lola Zook of Salina, his daughter Deanna (Mike) Rosendahl of Algonquin, Illinois, his son Dennis (Lisa) Zook of Abilene, Kansas, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Abilene Brethren In Christ Church with Pastor Dale Engle officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery.
Friends may come by to sign the book anytime Monday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Masks will be required. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name to be made to Brethren in Christ Missions. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410
