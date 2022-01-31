Jason Andrew Hager, 50, of Abilene KS passed away Monday, January 24, 2022.
Jason was born September 29, 1971 in Indianapolis, IN. The son of Robert Hager and Phylis Price. He graduated from North Central High School in 1990. Jason enlisted in the United States Army in 1993. Throughout his military career Jason attended and excelled at numerous courses and academies. Jason served honorably in three American led campaigns; twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2004 and again from 2008 to his birthday in 2009, then again in Operation New Dawn from 2010-2011. He attained the Congressional rank of Sergeant First Class where he guided and mentored the future leaders of the United States Army. Jason retired after 20 years of Noble service; lauded by his Seniors, peers and subordinates.
On January 16, 1999 Jason married the love of his life, Jennifer Morquecho in Las Vegas, NV. They were blessed with three boys; Luke, Levi and Lane and as a family, established themselves in Abilene.
After his Army career he earned a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Kansas State University in 2019. He applied his degree at El Dorado National in Salina Kansas; before becoming a Quality Assurance Inspector for Advanced Turbine Engine Army Maintenance on Ft Riley.
He was a member of the Abilene Knights of Columbus and was active in the Boy Scouts of America.
Jason had a passion for his family, his church and community, sports, and perfecting his barbecue skills. His passion for barbecue was well known in Abilene and surrounding communities, allowing him to establish his own catering business as No Limits BBQ. He didn’t just cook and barbeque, he began the initial design on a smoker that would improve the end product.
He was a huge fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Lakers and the Abilene Cowboys.
Jason is survived by his loving wife Jennifer and three sons: Luke, Levi and Lane Hager; mother, Phylis (Paul) Gesellchen and his father, Robert (Petra) Hager. His brothers Brad (Tracie) Hager and Peter (Tricia) Schilling and sisters Stephanie (Chris) Clifford and Pam (Antoine) Walker, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Charles and Edith Hager and maternal grandparents James and Jean Price.
Family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene. Rosary will be prayed at 7:30pm.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30am, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Fr. Peter O’Donnell officiating. His final resting place will be in the Abilene City Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Jason Hager Memorial Fund. An account has been set up in his name at Great Plains Federal Credit Union in Abilene, Kansas. Contributions may also be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410 or Great Plains Credit Union, 504 N. Buckeye Ave, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
