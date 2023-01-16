Janet A. Groninga, age 76, of Manhattan died Jan. 12, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas after a long battle with a form of atypical Parkinsonism and manifesting symptoms associated with Multiple System Atrophy.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter of Harold and Elinor (McKenzie) Forcum. She grew up in Piedmont, Kansas, and was part of the last graduating class from Piedmont High School in 1964. 

 

