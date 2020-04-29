WAKEFIELD — Janece DuBois-Shivers, 70, died April 25, 2020.
She was born on June 21, 1949, the daughter of Oliver and Betty (Carr) Diffendal.
Janece was raised in Dayton, OH. She made her home in Denver, CO. Janece worked as a coordinator for Avis Car Rentals, transferring vehicles between dealers in the greater Rocky Mountain District.
She married Larry Shivers on March 7, 2012. They made their home in rural Wakefield.
Janece was a member of the Calvary Apostolic Church in Salina and a former member of BPOE in Littleton, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Larry Shivers of Wakefield, KS, sons Tony Gilliam of Brighton, CO, and Marcus Thomas of Albuquerque, NM, brothers John Diffendal of Wakefield, KS, Ernie Diffendal of Brighton, CO, and Jimmy Diffendal of Dayton, OH, sister Lori Sausbauer of Ft. Collins, CO, half-sister Beth Phillips of Houston, TX, and seven grandchildren.
A private graveside service is scheduled.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30 from at Calvary Apostolic Church, Salina, KS.
Memorials made be made to the American Cancer Society or Penn Medical for Coronavirus Research c/o the funeral home.
