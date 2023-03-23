Jane Frances (Zey) Veal

Jane Frances (Zey) Veal passed away peacefully March 20 at the age of 82, at her home in Abilene surrounded by family. Jane was born Nov. 3, 1940, to Louis and Pearl (Garten) Zey. Jane and Stan Veal were married April 19, 1958, and would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this April. In childhood, Jane enjoyed all sports, barrel racing, horse showing, and square dancing – both on and off-horseback. Swimming and diving competitions and cooking were fun pastimes she also enjoyed. She was water safety instructor certified and taught adult swimming lessons and diving at Abilene pools. Her love of horses, trap shooting and hunting with Stan were interests she passed down to children and grandchildren. 

Jane was co-owner of Veal Construction Co., Abilene Truss Distributers, and Jesse Jane’s Trading Company with her husband Stan. She earned her Master’s in Education from Kansas State University. She completed her master of science reading specialist and psychology degrees as well as two years post-graduate studies. She taught school in Abilene, Solomon and Chapman School districts for over 30 years. Jane was a member of the American Federation of Teachers organization and named to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. 

 

