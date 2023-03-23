Jane Frances (Zey) Veal passed away peacefully March 20 at the age of 82, at her home in Abilene surrounded by family. Jane was born Nov. 3, 1940, to Louis and Pearl (Garten) Zey. Jane and Stan Veal were married April 19, 1958, and would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this April. In childhood, Jane enjoyed all sports, barrel racing, horse showing, and square dancing – both on and off-horseback. Swimming and diving competitions and cooking were fun pastimes she also enjoyed. She was water safety instructor certified and taught adult swimming lessons and diving at Abilene pools. Her love of horses, trap shooting and hunting with Stan were interests she passed down to children and grandchildren.
Jane was co-owner of Veal Construction Co., Abilene Truss Distributers, and Jesse Jane’s Trading Company with her husband Stan. She earned her Master’s in Education from Kansas State University. She completed her master of science reading specialist and psychology degrees as well as two years post-graduate studies. She taught school in Abilene, Solomon and Chapman School districts for over 30 years. Jane was a member of the American Federation of Teachers organization and named to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
She was a past member of Sand Springs Saddle Club of Abilene. She loved the Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo and Fair and was the Abilene Parade Flag Bearer on horseback several times. She also enjoyed collecting, appraising and selling antiques. Jane was a member of Saint Andrew’s Altar Society at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church. Her faith was a very important facet of her life. She often prayed the rosary in the car or while traveling, which was frequent as she loved to travel with Stan visiting places such as Ireland, Mexico, France, Italy, Tahiti and the Cook Islands. She also loved traveling to watch her children and grandchildren’s sporting events which included swimming, basketball, football, tennis, baseball, power lifting, track and horse showing. Anyone who spoke to Jane heard about all of her children’s and grandchildren’s achievements.
In addition to horses and antiques, art was a big interest. She loved drawing, painting watercolors, and sculpture. She was a lifelong teacher and learner; researching antiques and furthering her education in graduate school were important pastimes to Jane. She passed along her love of reading, art, horses and dogs to her children and grandchildren. In her own words, she believed her “crowning achievements” were her three children, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Stan Ralph Veal, sisters Irene Glennon and Linda Zey, and children Blain Christopher Veal and wife Laurie, Stacia Ann (Veal) Nelson and husband Doug, Molly Michelle Irene (Veal) Veach and husband John, and grandchildren Taelor (Veal) Herrman and husband Shawn, Bridgette (Veal) Wuthnow and husband Nathan, Anna Nelson and husband Steve, Abigail (Nelson) Burns and husband Kevin, Addison Nelson and husband Collin, Sarah Veach, Benjamin Veach, her seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and other beloved relatives.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all her students.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church followed by a lunch. Parish Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning before mass. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or to St. Andrew’s Catholic School. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
