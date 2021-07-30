Jamie Lee Holloway, 45, of Solomon passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
He was born January 8, 1976 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., the son of Charles and Susan (Rutz) Holloway. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1994. He later went on to Vo-Tech in Salina as a diesel mechanic.
Jamie loved riding motorcycles and enjoyed hot rods and racing. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Charles and Sue Holloway; one brother Brian and wife Dawn Holloway of Abilene; two nephews, Tyler and Cooper Holloway; two uncles, Bill Rutz and Mike and wife Ranada Rutz as well as numerous cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Anna Holloway and maternal grandparents, Willis and Carol Rutz; one uncle Robert Jr. Holloway; and an aunt, Bobby Ann Brenton; and his loving dog Daisy.
Family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. A Memorial Service for Jamie will be at 9 a.m., August 21, 2021, at Browns Memorial Park South of Abilene.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Jamie Holloway Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410.
