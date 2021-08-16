Jamie Christine Kempke (Blackwell), 44, of Gypsum, KS passed away peacefully in Salina on August 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10am at Roselawn, 1920 E. Crawford Street, Salina, KS.
Jamie had a love for her husband and boys, her sisters and family, and all her friends. Jamie enjoyed listening to church hymns, baking, watching the birds, tending to her flowers, and spending time with her family and friends. She also had a special love for being a preschool teacher. Many know Jamie from the work she did in ensuring our most precious little children would be more than ready for kindergarten. She was the founder, director, and teacher at Garden of Giggles Child Care. A name developed due to her love of plants and children. Both gifts of love she received from her mother. Through the years, Jamie strived to fulfill her God given purpose for helping others. She was meant to give back to her community. All her work in the preschool, sports, her church, and her community provided her so much joy.
While our hearts hurt, and our time with her cut short, we are forever grateful for the years gifted. We find comfort in the knowledge that our Heavenly Father has reunited Jamie with her mother. We hold onto her memories and her strength.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.