James W. “Jim” Ward passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born February 23, 1945 in Hahira, Georgia the son of Fletcher and Jannette (Greene) Ward.
Jim served his country in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a truck driver for most of his life before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, building and flying model airplanes, coaching flag football, and fishing.
On November 3, 1962 he was united in marriage to Carolin Gil. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sons Ralph and his wife Michelle Ward of Abilene, James and his wife Laurie Ward of Abilene, his sister Jean Hutto of Valdosta, Georgia, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Shorty, Little Man, and Benny.
Cremation is planned and private graveside services will be at a later date with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
