James Francis Schmidt passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, in Scottdale, AZ. He was 97 years of age.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 23rd at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Catharine, KS. Burial will follow at St. Catharina Cemetery in Catharine.
Jim was born on April 22, 1922, in Hays, KS, to Jacob A. and Elizabeth Schmidt. He graduated from St. Joseph Military Academy in Hays, KS, prior to serving in the U.S. Army from June, 1942 to 1945. He served in New Guinea during WWII, rose to the level of Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was C.O. in the Kansas Army National Guard in Council Grove, KS from 1945 to 1953.
He married Lillian Mae Keberlein on January 21, 1946 in Topeka, KS. Jim had a highly successful career as manager of the D S & O Rural Electrification Association in Solomon, KS, from 1954 to 1987 and represented the Kansas Electric Cooperatives in Washington, D.C. for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club in Solomon, KS.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Mae Schmidt. He is survived by his son, Terry Schmidt, his wife, Mary and three grandchildren of Scottsdale, AZ; and his daughter, Kathleen Schmidt, of Sun City West, AZ.
A donation to the St. Catharina Cemetery in Catharine, KS, is suggested in lieu of flowers: St. Catharina’s Cemetery, P.O. Box 18, Catharine, KS, 67627-0018.
