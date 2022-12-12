James R. “Jim” Kuntz, 77, of Salina passed away December 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was born at Abilene’s Memorial Hospital February 24, 1945, as the son of Roy and Arlene (Thiel) Kuntz. James graduated in 1963 from Chapman High School and went on to Fisher Auto Body School in Kansas City. His life-long autobody career started at Greenough’s auto body shop and finished as Jim’s Body Shop in Salina. He was very precise on his auto body work and did just about everything from fixing fenders to auto body painting. James was awfully proud of his ’55 Chevy in which he entered and won numerous car show awards. James was united in marriage to Mary Kay Ryan on December 2, 1972, in Solomon. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kay. Two children: son Brian (Dana) Kuntz of Paola, Kansas and daughter Kristie (Frankie) Hutchinson of Manhattan, Kansas. Six grandchildren: Caeleb, Jack, Vivian, Logan, Bo, and Charlie. Two brothers: Larry (Anita) Kuntz of California and Bob (Janet) Kuntz of Abilene and one sister, Linda Jensen of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services for James will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Abilene First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Livingston/Union Cemetery, rural Abilene. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Liver Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
