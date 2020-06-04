James Michael Brierton (Mike), 69, Abilene, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on June 2, 2020 in his home.
He was born on July 15, 1950, in Keokuk, Iowa, to James and Dorothy Brierton. He attended Ferris, Illinois Elementary School and graduated from Carthage High School in 1968. Brierton gained his Associates Degree in Engineering from Spoon River College in 1970. On March 18, 1972, he married Theresa (Schutte) Brierton in Carthage, Illinois.
Mike was an engineer in Peoria, Goodland and Galva, Illinois, until relocating his family to Abilene, Kansas in 1982 to pursue work. He took a position at Abilene Equipment. He then founded Brierton Engineering Incorporated in 1987 where he worked until his death.
He loved to work and took great pride in providing for his employees and family. Mike was a generous employer and will be greatly missed by his employees that he considered family.
Mike was very involved in the community. He was a member of Abilene First Christian Church, the Elks Club and the ‘Old Farts Club’ in which he enjoyed breakfast, coffee and jokes with his friends. He was a humble and generous man, who had a knack for making you smile in many ways.
He was passionate about funding organizations such as Great Plains Theater, Salina Rescue Mission and Salvation Army and countless others, never wanting recognition in return. Mike was always willing to help someone in need whether that be lending a listening ear, giving advice or providing financial assistance.
He was an avid reader of novels as well as any informative political, scientific, health, automotive or intellectual articles which gave him great wisdom. Besides working, Mike loved to mow, drive his tractor, attend various family sporting events and spend time visiting with his grandchildren. Anyone that knew Mike, knew he adored and loved his grandchildren and took great pride in sharing their accomplishments with others. But above all, he loved his Lord and Savior and strived to follow Him.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy Brierton, sister Joyce Whitcomb and brother, Gary Brierton.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Theresa, of the home, sister Patty Thomas (John) of New Whiteland, Indiana, brothers Dennis Brierton (Pat) of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Roger Brierton (Kathy) of Carthage, Illinois, daughters Sarah Jordan (Malik) of Salina, Kansas, Julie Doughtery (Bill) of Shawnee, Kansas, Catherine Brierton of Lawrence, Kansas, son Tim Brierton (Heather) of Gulfport, Mississippi, and grandchildren Rhianna Jordan (Cade Cranston) of Parker, Colorado, Caleb, Joshua, Layla and Amarah Jordan of Salina, Kansas, Blayne, Blaize and Brooklyn Brierton of Gulfport, Mississippi. He will be deeply missed by his cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and community.
The visitation is scheduled on Sunday at 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Abilene First Christian Church, 612 N. Buckeye Avenue, Abilene, Kansas. There will be a reception following the visitation at St. Andrew’s Parish at 311 S. Buckeye Ave. Abilene, Kansas.
The funeral service is on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Abilene First Christian Church, 612 N. Buckeye Avenue, Abilene, Kansas.
Precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are recommended but not required, along with social distancing. The funeral will be live-streamed at AbileneFCC.com. Internment is at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery, West 2400, Abilene, Kansas, directly following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilene First Christian Church, Salina Rescue Mission, or Salvation Army and can be sent to Danner Funeral Home at 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas.
Sympathy to friends and family of Mike. I was a classmate in Class of 1968 CCHS and Mike has always been a great guy with a big heart for others. It was a blessing to know him and call him friend.
