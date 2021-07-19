James Marvin Eyer was born November 23, 1946 and passed away July 14, 2021. He was born in Long Beach, California to the now late Marvin James and Marguerite Marie (Perry) Eyer.
He was a feisty and incorrigible child and the same could probably be said for his entire life, add in the descriptive story teller, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was not a perfect man by any stretch of the imagination but he was a perfectly imperfect father to his two children whom survive him. His daughter Kathrina and son James Jr.
He was married a time or two or more, the first time to the mother of his children and the last time for 23 years to the late Sherry Lynn Wolf-Eyer. He was most certainly a believer in love and marriage.
He lived his life colorfully and could best be described as a bull...... and a Grizzly Adams. He was a heavy equipment operator for his regular nine to five but his passion was fishing, hunting and trapping. He also served in the Army from 1966-1971 with almost three years in Vietnam.
He left behind his daughter Kathrina (Christopher) McGarvey, his son James Jr. (Vicki) and his four grand-children Jayme Eyer, Meghan (JT) Wolf, Lori (Collin) Trickle, and Logan Roussel. He also left behind his four great-grandchildren Allison and Christopher Vance, Cullen Goff, and little Ethan Dishman.
He’s going to be greatly missed but his legacy lives on in the family he leaves behind. May God Rest his Soul and keep the Devil away.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or money you take the time to hug your family and always thank a nurse.
Military Graveside services for James will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
