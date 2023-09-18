James Livingston

James (Jim) C. Livingston, 70, of Abilene passed away Sept. 15. He was born Oct. 11, 1952 in Abilene, the son of Glen and Theodora (Stants) Livingston. He grew up in the Dickinson County area and graduated from Chapman High School in 1970. Jim’s occupations consisted of working at Walker Stone Company, Hulcher Train Wrecking, as well as worked as an over the road truck driver, hauling cattle and other products. He was a member of the fraternal Order of Eagles club 830 of Junction City, joining in 1975.
Growing up on the farm, Jim and his classmate Galyn (Shari’s brother) enjoyed terrorizing the town. He will be remembered as being eclectic in his ways of antiquing and overall “collections” around his home and farm. His affinity for beer signs and old cars was second to none. Believe it or not, he even collected a few porcelain dolls for his grandchildren. He could never resist a “quick” stop at the casino while out on the road traveling with Shari and Maynard. We are saddened to say that the Hornet has now signed off and has joined Phantom and Thumper.
Jim is survived by his pillow partner of 27 and a half years Shari Lenhart; sister, Janice Warhurst of Kansas; daughter, Laura Harden of North Carolina; son, John Livingston and wife Amanda of Virginia; grandchildren, Alexis Johnson (Craig); Austin and Dakota Boatright; Devin, Derik, Darius, and Ariah Harden; Brooke Livingston; great-grandchildren, Jace Kain and Alayna Johnson; stepchildren Dustin and Darci Wheeler. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Catrina Boatright and two brothers, Dennis and Kenneth.
Funeral Services for Jim will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Danner Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Livingston/Union Cemetery, 2951 Indy Rd, Abilene, KS. After the graveside services, friends and family are welcome to join in a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 240, 222 Marshall St, Chapman, KS. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
