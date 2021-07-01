James L. Cooper, age 64, of rural Chapman, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home near Chapman.
He was born Feb.18, 1957, in Junction City, Kansas the son of James Smith and Kelta Louise (Tracy) Cooper.
He graduated from Chapman High School and worked for Russell Stover. Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles, raising honey bees and sheep on the farm where he was dedicated in caring for his Father until he died and currently for his mother.
Jimmy was also a talented writer of poetry and short stories. He attended Sutphens Mill Christian Church as a child and as a young adult. He served his country as a Marine after high school.
On May 25, 2010, he married Brenda Dopp in Valley Center. She survives in the home.
Other survivors include his sons, Paul Cooper of the home and Frank Cooper of Manhattan; daughter Addie Cooper of Palm Coast, Florida; sisters, Kathy Norton of Grandview Plaza, Connie Krier of Chapman, Vicki Deleon and her husband Alex of Wakefield, and Twyla LaRocca and her husband Vince of Upland; and grandson Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his father James, niece Maggie Price and a nephew Levi Norton.
Jimmy will be remembered as a dedicated friend to all lucky enough to be called his friend. He had a great sense of humor and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and will be greatly missed.
A come and go visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Walt’s 4 Seasons, 2500 Mink Road, Abilene, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to ABATE and sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
