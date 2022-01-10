James “Jim” Switzer

Age 79, retired plumber of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. James was born July 15, 1942 to Harold & Martina Switzer.
Jim was born and raised in Abilene, Kansas. In high school he played football, basketball, track, and played baseball in the summer. While attending College of Emporia, he broke the national record for the most touchdowns in a season with 28 touchdowns for 168 points.
He proudly served in the Army and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for his heroic actions during his two tours in Vietnam.
Jim was an avid golfer, enjoyed WSU sporting events and riding his motor cycle.
He and Lynn enjoyed many golf trips to Florida and Hawaii and they took bus tours to the Southwest and Alaska.
Jim was a wonderful friend to many and had long-lasting friendships going back to grade school, high school, college and from the service.
Jim will be missed by so many!
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Wanda Acebedo.
Jim is survived by his wife Lynn; sisters Janis Rome, Carol Palmer and brother Dick (Cathi) Switzer; sons Eric (Michella) Switzer, Erin (Erica) Switzer, and Evan Switzer; grandchildren Nathan, Josiah, Sophia, Cole & Emma; step-daughter Tiffany Johnson; step-son Bret (Erica) Bunnell; step-grandchildren Kylie, Reese and Eliza.
A memorial service for James will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Masks are required.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com for the Switzer family.
