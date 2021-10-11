James (Jim) Divilbiss- Solomon
Known to many as Pappy, but to most as Jim made his way home October 5th, 2021. Born November 28th, 1948 to George and Audrey (Trivett) of New Cambria. He graduated from Solomon High School in 1966. Jim was a flooring installer and small business owner for over 45 years. He was active in his community, and played and coached fastpitch softball from his teens until his 60’s.
Jim loved nothing more than talking cars and sports, especially fastpitch, spending time with loved ones, listening to his grandkids stories, and sitting on his back porch watching them laugh and play.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and Karen his wife of 22 years. He is survived by daughters Teri Divilbiss and Jessi Divilbiss and sons Shawn Marfise and Tyson Marfise as well as 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings,
A celebration of life will be held in Solomon in the spring, and a memorial fund will be announced at a later date.
