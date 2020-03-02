HUTCHINSON – James “Jim” Ray Arnold, 85, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 24, 1934, in Jackson County, AL, the son of Oscar and Sarah (Loyd) Arnold.
On Feb. 20, 1959, Jim married Patty Jones in Abilene, KS. He worked as an electrician in maintenance for many years.
Jim and Patty resided in Abilene, KS until moving to McPherson, KS, in 1984, followed by Hutchinson, KS in 1987. Jim enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including bowling, fishing, and Sudoku puzzles. He also loved telling stories of his life and his experiences.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Veda Irene Arnold.
Survivors include his wife Patty of Hutchinson, KS, daughters Tricia Arnold of Hutchinson, KS, Julie Arnold (Kim) of Cape Coral, FL, and Susie Arnold (Jim) of Hutchinson, KS, sisters Marie Weaver and Gail Shafer (Jim), grandchildren Cory Edwards, Tony Edwards, Kate Bigler, Laramie Gasper (Dalton), Kylee Jarrett and Mauryn Kennedy, and great-grandchildren Sadie and Allie Gasper.
There will be no services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Correspondence to the Arnold family may be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67502.
