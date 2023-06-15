James Hague

James “Jim” Andrew Hague, 86, passed away on the morning of June 13 in Topeka, Kansas. 

He was born in Oak Park, Illinois August 10, 1936 to Lewis Willard Hague and Helen Harris Paterson. He graduated from Beloit College in 1958 with a degree in geology. He married Jeane Belcher Adkins Dec. 20, 1958 and traveled the Midwest while working for the US Geological Survey from 1958-1964. In 1964, he became the Dickinson County Kansas Highway Administrator where he worked until his retirement in 1994. In the early 1990s, he was awarded the Kansas County Engineer of the Year award. From 1968 to the early 1990s, Jim was a volunteer fireman for the city of Abilene. He also owned and operated two businesses in Abilene, the Eastlawn Mobile Home Park and the Magic Needle Fabric Store. In retirement, he stocked groceries for West’s County Mart and seemed to talk with everyone, often telling his “dad” jokes.

 

