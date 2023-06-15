James Hague

James “Jim” Andrew Hague, 86, passed away on the morning of June 13 in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born in Oak Park, Illinois August 10, 1936 to Lewis Willard Hague and Helen Harris Paterson. He graduated from Beloit College in 1958 with a degree in geology. He married Jeane Belcher Adkins Dec. 20, 1958 and traveled the Midwest while working for the US Geological Survey from 1958-1964. In 1964, he became the Dickinson County Kansas Highway Administrator where he worked until his retirement in 1994. In the early 1990s, he was awarded the Kansas County Engineer of the Year award. From 1968 to the early 1990s, Jim was a volunteer fireman for the city of Abilene. He also owned and operated two businesses in Abilene, the Eastlawn Mobile Home Park and the Magic Needle Fabric Store. In retirement, he stocked groceries for West’s County Mart and seemed to talk with everyone, often telling his “dad” jokes.
Jim could often be seen around Abilene in his antique cars, Mustangs, or just running. While running in the winter, he always wore red sweats and a Santa hat, causing questions about why Santa was so thin. He was constantly tracking his performance on the Kansas age group records and finished series of marathons by running the Boston Marathon. He ran the Tinman Triathlon near Topeka for many years.
He is survived by his brother Douglas Hague of Pittsford, New York; four children, Marjory Hague-Ostman and husband Larry of Millville, California; Jeannette Luedke and husband Tom of Berryton, Kansas; Kathleen McKee of Manhattan, Kansas; and Douglas Hague and wife Lynette of Indian Trail, North Carolina, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Jeane, his sister Linda Schumitzky, and his parents.
Cremation is planned and private inurnment will be at a later date in Abilene Cemetery. Jim’s family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life from 7-9 p.m. Friday June 16 at the Abilene Senior Center. Memorial contributions may be made the Dickenson County Community Foundation with the Great Plains Theater as the designated beneficiary or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
