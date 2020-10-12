James H. Guilfoyle, Abilene, Kansas, died on Oct. 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mona Guilfoyle, his sons, Mark (Kathy), Stephen (Mary) and David as well as his grandchildren Elyse, Matthew and Ellen and sister Jo Anne Casetta.
Jim was born Sept. 1. 1929 to Matthew and Rhea Guilfoyle in Abilene, Kansas. He was a store manager for Duckwall’s in Ellsworth, Kansas. He also owned and operated the Dairy Queen with his wife.
He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the Air Force. Jim was a F-84 fighter pilot and flew 56 missions. One of his Air Force highlights was chasing a UFO over Arizona in his jet. He never did catch it!
When back on the ground he was known to drive like he was flying.
A private family service will be set at a later date. Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospital of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
