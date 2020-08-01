James L. Glover, 77, of Solomon, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1943 in Salina, the son of Leroy and Betty (Davis) Glover. On Oct. 22, 1966 he was united in marriage to Glenda Williams in Muleshoe, Texas. She survives of the home.
James worked as a laborer for various different employers throughout his life.
James is survived by his loving wife Glenda of the home, two daughters Betty Grumbles (John) of Deleon, Texas, and Donna McCool (Derek) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, two sons A.J. Glover and wife Barbara of Solomon and John Glover of Deleon, Texas, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a brother Robert Glover and two sisters Peggy Belk and Joyce Wiseman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at the New Trail Fellowship Church in rural Abilene.
Friends may come by to sign the book and view on Friday July 31 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.at the funeral home. Friends may also come by and sign the book from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon.
Memorials may be given to the New Trail Fellowship Church in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas, 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
