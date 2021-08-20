James F. Malo, 79 of Abilene passed away August 18, 2021. He was born in Concordia, Kansas July 18, 1942, the son of Albert and Eva (Gagnon) Malo.
James grew up in Clyde, Kansas where he graduated from High School. On October 12, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sonja Peterson.
She preceded him in death January 22, 2014.
James worked for United Telephone as a lineman for a couple years after high school. He later went on to work for Russell Stover’s in Kansas City and later worked 32 years for the Department of Army in civil services. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking.
James is survived by his daughter, Karla Efurd (Chris) of Abilene and son, Kevin (Marie) Malo of Abilene. Four grandchildren: JoAnna (Thomas) Baker; Matthew (Alisha) Malo; and Kristen and Carrie Efurd. Three great-grandchildren: Kalan and Lennox Baker and Isla Malo. One sister, Marjorie Asper of Livingston, Texas and sister-in-law Sharon (Wayne) Schad of Edmond, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Sonja and two sisters, Gladys Charbonneau and Ruth Malo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Peter O’Donnell officiating.
Parish Rosary will be recited 9:30AM Tuesday before mass at the church. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. James’ final resting place will be in the Abilene City Cemetery. The family suggests memorials me given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
