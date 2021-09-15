James Earl “Jim” Martin, 84, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Chapman Valley Manor. He was born on February 16, 1937 in Dickinson County, Kansas the son of Earl James and Ruth Mildred (Koerner) Martin. He attended Victor District 100 in Clay County for eight years and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman in 1955. He then attended the University of Kansas for two years.
After working for the Kansas State Highway Commission for two years during the construction of Interstate 70, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he spent the next 12 years teaching fundamental electronics., working in radar maintenance and performing test equipment calibration. Upon discharge, he worked in a calibration laboratory for the aerospace division of Martin Marietta near Denver. After workforce reduction following the launch of the Viking Mission to Mars, he returned to rural Chapman.
He worked as a free lance handyman for about two years, doing maintenance, painting, remodeling and repair. He spent the next 18 years performing electronics maintenance in USACC Agency and the air traffic control tower at Marshall Army Airfield, retiring in 1995. He married Violet Leeoma (Smith) Powell on November 20, 1971 and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2016. Jim is also preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Air Force Major Larry Eugene Martin.
He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. After retirement, he became a member of the National Active Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), where he served as chapter President for three years from 2005-2007.
Jim is survived by two step-sons, Clinton Powell of Abilene, KS and Brice Powell of N. Fort Myers, FL and 4 step-grandchildren.
Graveside Services: will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield, Kansas
Visitation: there will be no visitation
Memorials: NARFE c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
