James C. Nelson, 86, of Junction City, Kan., passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kan.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Abilene. Fr. Jerry Rankin and Deacon Shawn Sherraden will officiate. Entombment of the cremated remains will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Abilene. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. John’s Episcopal Church or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
James was born October 18, 1934, in Hooker, Okla., the son of William Wesley and Edith Vance (Dungan) Nelson.
James came to Junction City in 1982 as the vice-president and cashier at First National Bank. After his retirement at the bank, he worked for Gfeller Accounting Firm and later at Willhoite’s, Inc. John Deere and Buick Dealerships in Junction City, KS. He also worked for Hettenbach and Langdon in Abilene.
James graduated from the University of Wichita and became a Certified Public Accountant. James served his country serving in the United States Army Reserves for seven years.
He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Abilene. Over the years, he did a lot of work with local theatre in Wichita and Junction City. He was a history buff and avid reader who enjoyed traveling visiting historical places.
He married Phyllis Vogt June 24, 1966, in Wichita, Kan.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of the home in Junction City; one son, Kelly Nelson and his wife Michelle of Kingston, Ga.; one grandson, Jesse Nelson and his wife Nikki of Woodstock, Ga.; one granddaughter, Jamie Nelson of Kingston, Ga.; one great-grandson, Nathan Nelson; numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
