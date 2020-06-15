Jacqueline Yvonne Hochstatter, 82, Solomon, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 17, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Bernoulli and Mary (Austen) Bowen.
In 1989 she married Leonard Hochstatter. He preceded her in death June 14, 2009.
Jacqueline was a housewife and worked at St. John’s Hospital for 10 years.
Jacqueline is survived by her children Mary (Gary) Basel of Abilene, Kansas, Ambrose (Yvonne) Fish, Lodi, California, Geri (John) Cochran, Wellington, Kansas, Brian Fish, Bakersfield, California, Edie (Jason) Olson, Solomon, Kansas, Kary Wagner of the home and her beloved Miffy Kitty, brothers Johnny (Michelle) Bowen, Mesa, Arizona, David (Jennifer) Davis Buena Park, California, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard F. Hochstatter, parents, sons Michael Leon and Randy Lee Todd, sister Judy Sickler and brother Jimmy Bowen.
Funeral services for Jacqueline will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Ever Mudambanuki officiating.
Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Friends may come by the funeral home anytime from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Solomon Yoked Perish in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas, 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
