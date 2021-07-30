Jacqueline Rae Brown, 67, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Abilene, Kansas, on July 18, 1954, the daughter of Melvin Brown and Charlene (Hatfield) Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Lyle Hoffman.
Survivors include her sisters Janice Hoffman of Abilene, Ks; Debbie (Jim) Gerard of Salina, Ks.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes cremation was chosen. No services are planned. A private burial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.