Jack Sampson

Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 12:17 am
Jack Shearer Sampson, 95, formerly of Hutchinson, died June 6. He will be fondly
remembered for his sense of humor, wise counsel and investment in his community.
Jack was born June 24, 1927, in Beloit, to Clarence and Iona (Shearer) Sampson.
He graduated from Abilene High School in 1945. He then served in the United States Navy before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in 1950. While at Kansas State, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. At K-State he fell in love with “Arvy” Johnson, and the two were married on May 28, 1950.
For over 50 years, Jack and Arvy owned Sampson Communications, specializing in print and radio media, including KSKU and KLEO radio stations. Jack was appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents in 1988, and in 2022, inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Jack was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson.
Jack is survived by: his wife Arvy of Lawrence; children, Cristy Bilhorn (John) of St. Louis, Missouri, Jack Richard “Rick” Sampson (Rita) of Phoenix, Arizona, Teri Heft (Gordon) of Kansas City, Missouri; and Micki Chestnut (Rob) of Lawrence; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Mon., June 12 at New Covenant Presbyterian
Church, 700 E. 25th Street, Hutchinson. Military honors will be conducted by the United States
Navy Honor. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m.
Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Interfaith Housing & Community Services or
Habitat for Humanity International, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
