Jack Lee Wilson, 79 of Abilene passed away October 16, 2021 at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born October 9, 1942, the son of Lawrence and Lucile (Murphy) Wilson. Jack grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. He farmed for Wilson Farms and himself. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, of the home; two sons, Shawn Wilson of Chicago and Chris (Jane) Wilson of Kansas City; four brothers, Max Wilson, Bob (Kate) Wilson, Steve Wilson, Bruce (Mary) Wilson; and one sister, Linda (Greg) Millert. Jack has six grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Jaxon, Charlie, Reagan and Hank. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Wilson.
Funeral services for Jack will be 10:30 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Abilene (320 N. Cedar St., Abilene, Kansas 67410). Burial will follow at Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.
Jack was very generous with his time and resources. He would often bless others on a daily basis with his kindness and generosity. In this spirit, the family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Community Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
