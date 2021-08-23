Jack E. Meehan, 69 of Abilene passed away August 19, 2021.
He was born July 28, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of John and Maxine (Greenough) Meehan. Jack attended the local schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1970.
On August 2, 1970 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Bowyer at the Abilene First Christian Church.
Jack was an Abilene Police officer from 1973-1983 and then the undersheriff of Dickinson County from 1983-1985.
He then went into trucking, driving for Western Auto, Parts America, Schneider Trucking and then UPS Truckload, hauling Advance Auto Parts.
He was an elder at the First Christian Church and also taught Sunday school.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Marilyn of the home. Two sons, John Meehan and Matthew Meehan. Four grandchildren: Hovie, Haven, Cole and Lucas. One sister-in-law, Linda Meehan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Meehan.
Funeral services for Jack will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the First Christian Church of Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Burial will follow at Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage. Friends may come by anytime Wednesday to pay their respects. The family suggests memorial be given to the Abilene First Christian Church.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
