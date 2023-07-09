J. Raycille Chrisco, 84, of Abilene passed away Monday, July 3. She was born in Dodge City Oct. 3, 1938, the daughter of Ralph and Lucile (Regnier) Uden. She graduated from Abilene High School in the class of 1956. On Aug. 24, 1957 she was united in marriage to Dennis L. Chrisco. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 2003. Raycille was a homemaker and a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene. Raycille is survived by her two sons: Michael Chrisco and wife Becky of Olathe and Curtis Chrisco and wife Alison of Lawrence. Two grandchildren: Aaron and Megan Chrisco. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Mass of Christian Services will be Tuesday, July 11 at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New owners continue 153-year-old pharmacy tradition
- Abilene Golf & Fitness reopens
- 14th Street project underway next week
- Eleanor Westby
- Wilma Anderes
- Arthur Nease
- USD 435 finds success with special programs
- Cowgirls complete summer volleyball schedule with home tournament
- Couple investigates paranormal activity
- Brandon Seibel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.